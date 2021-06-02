Google Rolling Out June 2021 Core Update

Google is rolling out the latest updated to its search engine algorithm, and webmasters the world over are anxiously waiting.

Google updates its search engine ranking algorithm regularly, usually every six months or so. This summer, however, Google will be rolling out two updates in quick succession, one in June and one in July

Changes to the algorithm can wreak havoc on websites and their rankings, significantly impacting businesses. Google has not listed exactly what the updates address, only that some sites may see their rankings go up…or go down…or stay the same — Google is obviously a fan of really clearing things up.