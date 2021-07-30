Google Revenue is Increasing Due to Online Advertising

Google Inc., reported its strongest quarter ever in sales and profit. This was due to a flood of online advertising by businesses competing for customers in reopened countries.

These strong results showed that Google has come out of a Covid-19 epidemic, which accelerated ecommerce purchases, online food orders, and streaming video consumption. Companies invested millions of dollars in advertising across Google Search, Maps, and YouTube to highlight the superiority of their products.

Alphabet Inc. reported second quarter revenue of $61.88 million, an increase 62% over a year prior, when it lost its unassailable advertising business to the coronavirus, which crippled the economy. Per-share earnings exceeded analysts’ expectations and profit more than doubled, to $18.53billion.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive, stated that there was a “rising tide” of online business and consumer activity. He stated that digital publishers and YouTube partners earned more during this period than at any other time in the company’s history.

The company made $50.44 billion from advertising. This 69% increase was due to a hot U.S. market, where ad spend is expected to be the highest in postwar years. YouTube’s advertising business generated $7 billion in revenue last year, an 84% increase over the previous year.

After-hours trading saw Class A shares rise by more than 3% The stock closed Tuesday at $2638

Other tech companies have also benefited from the booming digital advertising market. Snap Inc. reported last week that its revenue increased more than twice due to strong user growth. Twitter Inc., however, reported sales increases of 74% thanks to increased advertising.

Google’s expected sales growth is a return to form. This is a return to form from a money-making machine that has reported revenue increases every quarter over a decade. Sales fell 1.8% in June last year due to major advertisers cutting spending in the travel sector, which accounts for 15% of all sales.

Google has seen a quarterly increase in revenue every quarter since then. Travel and leisure companies are investing big to attract customers who will fly after being away for a year with vaccinations.

Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer, stated that retail was the most important advertising sector for the quarter. He stated that Google’s decision to include brands that were not paid advertisers in its Shopping Tab last year increased sales and improved listings. He cited Bed, Bath & Beyond, as an example of a company which had a program in place for online shopping and in-store pickup during the pandemic. This was promoted by the retailer across YouTube and Google.

Google and its competitors should see a rise in digital advertising throughout the remainder of the year. GroupM recently increased its global advertising sales forecast to $749 billion, a 19% increase over last year and above its previous expectation of 12% growth. The company did not forecast future revenue due to uncertainty following the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.

Legislators in the U.S. as well as abroad have expressed concern that Google’s resilience is a reflection of the strength of its products. Google is the largest digital advertising company in terms of revenue. Google’s search engine holds 92% of all global internet searches, while its Maps services have 89% of digital navigation services.

Google paid $270 million to French regulators in June to settle a case claiming it had abused its position as the leader in digital advertising. The European Union launched a formal investigation into Google’s digital advertising business. It also alleged that it excluded competitors from buying ad space on YouTube. Three dozen states have filed an antitrust suit in the U.S. District Court for Northern California alleging that the company has an illegal monopoly over its Play app store.

The Justice Department is also suing it, alleging that it uses exclusionary deals to protect its search engine monopoly. The trial, along with two other state lawsuits, is scheduled to start in 2023.

Google claims that it operates in a highly competitive market, where customers choose to use its services and ads because they are efficient. Google claims that its Play store is an open operating system, where customers can directly download apps from developers.

The suits, settlements, and investigations have been ignored by investors, which has led to shares rising more than 50% through Tuesday’s close. Analysts believe that Google, which reported $135.86 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at June’s end, has sufficient resources to pay any fines.