Google Releases Chrome Enterprise Premium for $6 a Month

Google is getting into the paid web browser game with a premium version of Chrome, Chrome Enterprise Premium.

Chrome is the most popular web browser on the market, dwarfing its closest rivals. As such, Chrome is a top target for bad actors looking for exploits. Google is now offering an Enterprise Premium version for $6 a month, bringing a number of security features and improvements.

“With Chrome Enterprise Premium, we have confidence in Google’s security expertise, including Project Zero’s cutting-edge security research, and fast security patches,” said Nick Reva, Head of Corporate Security Engineering, Snap. “We set up DLP restrictions and warnings for sharing sensitive information in applications like Generative AI platforms and noticed a noteworthy 50% reduction in content transfers.”

The Enterprise Premium version has the following features:

Credit Google

The free Enterprise Core edition includes the following:

Credit Google

Organizations looking to deploy Chrome Enterprise can begin speaking with a Chrome expert here.