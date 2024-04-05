Google Podcasts Join the Long List of Killed Google Products

Google has killed off another product, with its Google Podcasts no longer working as of April 2024.

Google has a long history of killing off its products, with the number sitting at a whopping 294, according to the Killed by Google website. Google Podcasts is one of the latest entries in that long list.

The company announced the update in a YouTube Music support document:

You will be able to use Google Podcasts through March 2024. If you wish to save your Google Podcast subscriptions, use one of the methods below through July 2024.

In the blog post from September of 2023, in which the company announced its plans to discontinue Podcasts, Google made clear it wanted to consolidate its efforts and make YouTube Music the main destination for both music and podcasts.

We’re living in the golden age of podcasts. We’ve seen creators and artists really embrace Podcasts on YouTube, and its incredible potential to boost audience growth across audio and video formats. That’s why, earlier this year, we launched the ability to watch and listen to podcasts on YouTube Music in the US, without requiring a paid membership. Podcasts on YouTube Music in the US already include access to downloads, background play in places like the car and on smart speakers as well as the ability to switch between audio and video podcasts. We plan to make Podcasts on YouTube Music globally available before the end of the year. Looking forward to 2024, we’ll be increasing our investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery and audio/visual switching. Later in 2024, as part of this process, we’ll be discontinuing Google Podcasts. As part of this process, we’ll be helping Google Podcasts users move over to Podcasts in YouTube Music. This matches what listeners and podcasters are already doing: according to Edison, about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most frequently used service, versus just 4% for Google Podcasts.

Users who want to save their subscriptions should be sure to migrate them before the end of July 2024.

In the meantime, Google’s reputation as a company with commitment issues remains firmly intact. In fact, Google’s reputation for abandoning products is so well entrenched that the company had to unveil Google Enterprise APIs in 2021 as a way of assuring its cloud customers that they could depend on the platform over the long term.

By now it should be clear: Relying on Google for anything outside of a few core services—such as Gmail, Search, Android, or Cloud—is a fool’s errand.