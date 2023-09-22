Google Pixel Fold Parts and Guides Are Available on iFixit

Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone is the latest device to gain self-repair options, with iFixit now carrying parts and repair guides.

The Pixel Fold is Google’s entry into the foldable smartphone market. The phone received generally favorable reviews, especially for a first-gen device. Despite the added complexity, users will be able to repair a wide range of features.

iFixit now carries Pixel Fold batteries, antennas, speakers, fingerprint sensors, cameras, logic boards, and more. In fact, the only major feature that doesn’t appear to be listed is the hinge.

Customers can learn more here.