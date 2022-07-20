Google Pauses Hiring for Two Weeks

Google has announced it is pausing hiring for two weeks, the latest company to do so amid the threat of an economic downturn.

The Information is reporting that Google VP Prabhakar Raghavan detailed the company’s plans in an email to employees. Raghaven said the company will not rescind offers it has already sent out, but will not send out any more for two weeks while it reviews its headcount and priorities.

“We’ll use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritized Staffing Requests for the next three months,” Raghavan said.

The move is not surprising, given that CEO Sundar Pichai said Google would “be slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.”