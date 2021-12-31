Google Pauses December 2021 Pixel 6 Update

Google is pausing its December 2021 update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro after reports of dropped calls.
Shortly after the update started rolling out, some Pixel 6 users started reporting dropped and disconnected calls. Google is pausing the update rollout while it addresses the problem.
Google says it will release a fixed update in January.
The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset.