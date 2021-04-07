Google Open Sources Lyra Audio Codec

Google has announced it is open sourcing its Lyra audio codec, a codec that uses machine learning to compress the audio and preserve quality.

As voice and videoconferencing has become more ubiquitous, audio codecs haven’t done a very good job of keeping up. As Google points out in blog post, many modern video codecs have better compression than audio ones.

To solve this problem, we have created Lyra, a high-quality, very low-bitrate speech codec that makes voice communication available even on the slowest networks. To do this, we’ve applied traditional codec techniques while leveraging advances in machine learning (ML) with models trained on thousands of hours of data to create a novel method for compressing and transmitting voice signals.

Google is now open sourcing Lyra in an effort to help it gain widespread acceptance.

As part of our efforts to make the best codecs universally available, we are open sourcing Lyra, allowing other developers to power their communications apps and take Lyra in powerful new directions. This release provides the tools needed for developers to encode and decode audio with Lyra, optimized for the 64-bit ARM android platform, with development on Linux. We hope to expand this codebase and develop improvements and support for additional platforms in tandem with the community.

Lyra is currently in beta, with Google wanting feedback from developers as soon as possible.