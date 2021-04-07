Google Open Sources Lyra Audio Codec

Google has announced it is open sourcing its Lyra audio codec, a codec that uses machine learning to compress the audio and preserve quality.
As voice and videoconferencing has become more ubiquitous, audio codecs haven’t done a very good job of keeping up. As Google points out in blog post, many modern video codecs have better compression than audio ones.
To solve this problem, we have created Lyra, a high-quality, very low-bitrate speech codec that makes voice communication available even on the slowest networks. To do this, we’ve applied traditional codec techniques while leveraging advances in machine learning (ML) with models trained on thousands of hours of data to create a novel method for compressing and transmitting voice signals.
Google is now open sourcing Lyra in an effort to help it gain widespread acceptance.
As part of our efforts to make the best codecs universally available, we are open sourcing Lyra, allowing other developers to power their communications apps and take Lyra in powerful new directions. This release provides the tools needed for developers to encode and decode audio with Lyra, optimized for the 64-bit ARM android platform, with development on Linux. We hope to expand this codebase and develop improvements and support for additional platforms in tandem with the community.
Lyra is currently in beta, with Google wanting feedback from developers as soon as possible.
We are releasing Lyra as a beta version today because we wanted to enable developers and get feedback as soon as possible. As a result, we expect the API and bitstream to change as it is developed. All of the code for running Lyra is open sourced under the Apache license, except for a math kernel, for which a shared library is provided until we can implement a fully open solution over more platforms. We look forward to seeing what people do with Lyra now that it is open sourced. Check out the code and demo on GitHub, let us know what you think, and how you plan to use it!