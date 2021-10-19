Google Officially Launches Pixel Pass

Google has officially launched Pixel Pass, its monthly payment bundle that includes a new Pixel 6 and Google’s premium services.

Google was rumored to be preparing a package of services designed to compete with Apple’s Apple One plan. Apple One bundles iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Google has noticeably not had an answer to Apple’s bundle — until now.

Pixel Pass is now available for $45 per month with the Pixel 6, or $55 per month with the Pixel 6 Pro. There service will also include YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One with 200 GB of storage, Google Play Pass and Preferred Care.

You can subscribe to Pixel Pass on the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi. When you subscribe to Pixel Pass on the Google Store, you save up to $294 over two years. Plus, your Pixel phone is unlocked, so it works with all major carriers. And if you subscribe through Google Fi with a phone plan, you can save an additional $5 off your monthly Fi plan, totaling up to $414 in savings over two years.

The new plan is sure to be a hit and will likely drive sales of both the Pixel and Google’s premium services.