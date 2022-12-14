Google Moving Slowly on AI Chatbots Over ‘Reputational Risk’

Amid the ruckus over OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google execs have made it clear they are in no hurry to jump on the chatbot bandwagon.

ChatGPT is one of OpenAI’s most well-known innovations and has gained widespread recognition. According to CNBC, Google employees expressed concerns about ChatGPT, especially given Microsoft’s backing of OpenAI. Given Google’s background in AI, employees were concerned the company could be falling behind.

“Is this a missed opportunity for Google, considering we’ve had Lamda for a while?” read one top-rated question at a company all-hands meeting.

In response to, CEO Sundar Pichai and Google AI head Jeff Dean emphasized that Google already has similar capabilities as OpenAI and ChatGPT, but that the company needed to be extra careful since so many people rely on Google for quality answers.

“This really strikes a need that people seem to have but it’s also important to realize these models have certain type of issues,” Dean said

Interestingly, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seemed to endorse Google’s caution, admitting ChatGPT was not production-ready.