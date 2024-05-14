Advertise with Us
Google Messages Is Getting a Major New Feature

Google Messages Is Getting a Major New Feature
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    • Google is adding a major new feature to Google Messages, giving users the ability to edit texts that have been sent.

    Other messaging platform, such as Signal and WhatsApp, already provide the ability edit sent messages. Google has been expanding Messages’ feature set, with the latest addition being message editing. The news was spotted by Jhow_kira in a post on X.

    As Jhow_kira points out, Messages will only allow users to edit a text up to 15 minutes after it was sent. Nonetheless, the feature brings Messages one step closer to full parity with other messaging platforms.

