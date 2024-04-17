Google Maps Using AI to Make It Easier to Find EV Charging Stations

Google is making it easier to find EV charging stations, using AI to give specific directions on where they are located.

Google Maps has supported EV charging for some time, but the company acknowledges that it can still be difficult to find the exact location, especially when dealing with multi-level buildings.

Navigating to charging stations and finding exactly where the chargers are located — like the right area of a multilevel parking lot — can be tricky

To address the issue, Google is leveraging AI to give specific directions to EV charging locations.

In the coming months, we’ll start showing AI-powered summaries in Google Maps that describe a charger’s specific location based on helpful information from user reviews, so you can find exactly where to go. For example, when you’re headed to a charging station you may see a detailed description, like “Enter the underground parking lot and follow the signs toward the exit. Just before exiting, turn right.”

Google is also improving the information given about charging locations.

We’re also thinking about other ways we can give people helpful EV charging information at a glance. For example, if you’re low on charge while on the road or you need to top off while running errands, soon you’ll be able to see nearby chargers on the in-car map, with information like real-time port availability and charging speed. This update will roll out globally, starting with vehicles with Google built-in the coming months.

The company is also improving Maps’ ability to help travels plan their trips around EV charging.

In addition to showing you where chargers are at a glance, we want to help you take more complex trips easily. Last year we announced that Maps suggests the best charging locations for vehicles with Google built-in. This capability is expanding to multi-stop trips. So if you’re planning a multi-stop summer road trip to several national parks, Maps will suggest the best charging stops along the way, based on your battery’s charge level. This feature will be available globally in the coming months for vehicles with Google built-in.

Maps will also help users find hotels with charging stations that can be used overnight.

Overall, the additions are welcome improvements that should help take some of the range anxiety out of traveling via EV.