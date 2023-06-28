Google Layoffs Hit Waze

Google is cutting roles at Waze, a byproduct of merging the company’s ad business with the same one Google Maps uses.

Waze is the popular mapping and traffic software that Google acquired in 2013. Waze provides hyper-accurate traffic information, including construction, road debris, speed traps, and more.

According to CNBC, Google is merging the ad system Waze uses with the same one Google Maps already uses, leading to an elimination of duplicate roles.

“We have decided to transition Waze’s ads monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps,” said Chris Phillips, who oversees Google’s map division. “Unfortunately, this will result in a reduction of Waze Ads monetization-focused roles in sales, marketing, operations and analytics.”

“Decisions like these are incredibly difficult,” Phillips continued. “Each one of these Wazers contributed to Waze’s success and culture, and I want to express my gratitude and respect for what they have achieved.”

There was no information available regarding how many jobs would be eliminated.