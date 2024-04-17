Google Launches Another Round of Layoffs

Google is laying off more employees—something once unheard of for the company—although it says the layoffs are not company-wide.

According to Reuters, Google is laying off employees in a number of teams, with real estate and finance believed to be impacted. The company has not officially revealed the number of employees or the specific teams targeted.

“Throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers and align their resources to their biggest product priorities,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Google went on to tell the outlet that a small percentage of the roles will move to hubs the company is investing in, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dublin, and India. Employees impacted by the layoffs will have the opportunity to apply for other roles within the company.

The news underscores how much Google has changed in recent years. The company’s leadership once prided itself on never laying off employees, but has now joined other tech companies in laying off thousands.