Sundar Pichai: Google to Invest $1.2 Billion in Latin America Over the Next Five Years

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has written a blog post outlining the company’s plans for Latin America, including a $1.2 billion investment over the next five years.

Pichai is well-known for his belief in using technology to help drive opportunity. Late last year, Pichai announced Google’s intention to invest some $1 billion in Africa, and he has now outlined his company’s plans to invest $1.2 billion in Latin America.

“At Google, we see that potential today in Latin America,” Pichai writes. “Communities have been hit hard by the pandemic, and closing digital access gaps will be vital to an inclusive recovery.

“We’ve been investing in Latin America over the last 17 years, and today we’re announcing a five-year, $1.2 billion commitment to the region,” he adds. “We will focus on four areas where we believe we can best help the region to thrive: digital infrastructure, digital skills, entrepreneurship and inclusive, sustainable communities.”

As part of its investment, Google has set aside $300 million, $50 million in cash grants and $250 million donated ads, to support nonprofits. In particular, the company wants to support organizations that are focused on sustainability, as well as developing opportunities for women and young people.