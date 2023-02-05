Google Is Prepping an iOS Browser That Uses Chrome’s Engine

Google’s engineers are reportedly working on an iOS version of Chrome that will use Chrome’s Blink rendering engine instead of iOS WebKit.

Apple’s current App Store rules dictate that all web browsers must use the same WebKit rendering engine that Safari uses. This means there is very little true choice among iOS web browsers, with the only real difference being the front-end features.

According to The Register, Google’s engineers are working on a version of Chrome for iOS that uses Blink, not WebKit.

Despite how it looks, Google insists that it’s not trying to flaunt Apple’s rules and that the new browser is for internal use only.

“This is an experimental prototype that we are developing as part of an open source project with the goal to understand certain aspects of performance on iOS,” a spokesperson told The Register. “It will not be available to users and we’ll continue to abide by Apple’s policies.”

Despite Google’s response, it’s also possible the company is preparing for a future where Apple is forced to allow third-party browsing engines. The Open Web Advocacy group is trying to pressure Apple to open up iOS browser options, and regulators have taken note of Apple’s stance as a possible antitrust issue.

If Apple is ever forced to ease its restrictions, Google will already have a head start on releasing a full-fledged Chrome browser for iOS.