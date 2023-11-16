Google Is Killing Magazine Support In Google News

Fans of reading digital magazines in Google News are in for a disappointment, with the company announcing it is ending support in December.

The company announced the news in a blog post:

Support for magazine content in Google News is being discontinued beginning on December 18, 2023, which means if you previously purchased or subscribed to magazines, access from Google News apps or news.google.com to your library of magazines will be removed. To continue to access previously purchased magazine content, we are providing the opportunity to export and save each purchased issue. In some cases, purchased magazines contain interactive elements that cannot be downloaded and saved for future access, and we are offering a refund for this content. If you are affected by this change, you will receive an email with the subject line “An update to Google News magazine support” which will contain a link to your download page and/or a unique link to your refund request form if eligible. You will have the opportunity to export your magazines and/or submit the form to claim your refund until December 18, 2023.

Google has a long history of killing off products and features, even popular ones, and it appears Google news magazine support is the latest victim.