Google Has No Plans to Adjust Employee Pay for Inflation

Despite the highest inflation rate increase since 1982, Google has said it has no plans to adjust employee pay to compensate.

US inflation is at near-record levels, hitting 6.8% in November, the highest jump since 1982. Some companies are responding accordingly, paying employees more to help them make ends meet.

Google is not in that camp, according to Business Insider, telling employees it has no plans to adjust pay for inflation.

“We don’t have any plans to do any type of across-the-board type adjustment,” said Frank Wagner, Google’s vice president of compensation, in response to a staff question that CEO Sundar Pichai read at a special meeting.

That’s not to say that Google isn’t giving its employees bonuses. The company announced a $1,600 cash bonus after delaying its return-to-office date yet again.