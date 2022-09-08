Google Follows Microsoft in Restricting Business Travel

Google is following Microsoft’s lead, restricting business travel for all but the most important circumstances.

Microsoft began restricting business travel last month over economic concerns. Google is now following suit, according to a leaked email seen by The Information, via Forbes. The emails says the company is setting a “high bar” for travel, and such instances should only be for “business critical” trips.

The email put the kibosh on social functions, team off-sites, and in-person meetings that could be handled via videoconferencing.

As Forbes points out, the trend could spell more trouble for the travel industry, which is still coping with the aftermath of the pandemic. While recreational travel has rebounded to some extent, business travel has lagged behind.

“Our largest corporates are the ones that are lagging — particularly banking, consulting and technology — who previously were among our top-tier travelers now are on the lower side,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ chief commercial officer, said in a July earnings call, according to Forbes.

In addition to travel, Google’s stance could be a boon for remote work, especially with the company instructing employees to videoconference where possible. Like many companies, Google has been working to bring employees back to the office. If economic concerns continue to mount, however, remote work may experience a resurgence.