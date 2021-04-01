Google Extends Unlimited Google Meet Calls

Google has extended unlimited calls in its Google Meet platform, making the popular feature available for free through June 2021.

Like many companies, Google took steps to help individuals impacted by the global pandemic. As one of the most popular videoconferencing platforms, Google Meet is used by individuals and companies around the world. Google made unlimited calls free in April 2020. The feature was initially set to expire at the end of that September, but the company extended the deadline to the end of March 2021.

Now Google has extended the deadline once more, this time to the end of June 2021.