Google Experimenting With New Google Maps Popup Ads

Google may be preparing to give Apple Maps a major boost, thanks to the company testing a new kind of popup ad in Google Maps.

Adsquire CEO Anthony Higman posted about the new ads on X after experiencing them firsthand.

Yo Check Out This Wild New Ad Format On The Google Maps App.



I Put In Directions Down The Shore And Then When I Passed This Gas Station This Royal Farms Ad Popped Up With "Add Stop"



I Didnt Type Anything In About Gas Or Food Or Anything? Anyone Know What Kind OF Ad Format This… pic.twitter.com/HiRfOZPo8n — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) July 5, 2024

If Google does move forward with this format, it could be the biggest gift the company could ever give to Apple Maps. While Apple Maps was nowhere near as accurate as Google Maps in its early days, Apple has consistently improved its mapping software to the point where there is little difference between the two now.

Given Apple’s consistent focus on privacy and giving users more control over where and how they see ads, users may flock to Apple Maps if Google rolls out this new style of popup ads to its user base.