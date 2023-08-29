Google Duet AI Is About to Make Virtual Meetings Much Easier

Google has announced the availability of Duet AI for Google Workspace, with a focus on improving the quality of virtual meetings.

Google is clearly leveraging AI in an effort to add quality of life improvements to Workspace. One of the features Google is touting is the ability to use Duet AI to gather and create reports.

Aparna Pappu, Google Workspace GM and Vice President, described how the feature will work:

Imagine you’re a financial analyst and you get an email at 5 PM from your boss asking for a presentation on Q3 performance by 8 AM tomorrow — we’ve all been there. Instead of scrambling through forecasts in Sheets, P&L Docs, Monthly Business Review Slides, and reading emails from the regional sales leads, you’ll soon be able to simply ask Duet AI to do the heavy lifting with a prompt like “create a summary of Q3 performance.” Duet AI can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail. A last-minute request that once called for an all-nighter, can now be completed before dinner time.

Duet AI will also improve the quality of meetings by providing studio quality sound and video:

We’re putting Duet AI in Google Meet to help ensure you look and sound your best with studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound. And because sometimes it’s hard for remote participants to see everyone in the conference room, or their colleagues appear far away and out of focus, we’re rolling out dynamic tiles and face detection that give attendees in a meeting room their own video tile with their name. We’re also launching automatic translated captions for 18 languages; Meet will automatically detect when another language is spoken and display the translation in real time.

Similarly, Duet AI will make it easier for a meeting organizer to keep track of the meeting and send out notes to any who missed:

And to help you better engage during meetings, we’re removing the burden of note-taking and sending out recaps. Duet AI can capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real time with the new “take notes for me” feature and it will send a summary to attendees after the meeting. It can even help get latecomers up to speed with “summary so far,” which gives a quick snapshot of everything they’ve missed. But what if you can’t make the meeting and have some input to share? With “attend for me” Duet AI will be able to join the meeting on your behalf, delivering your message and ensuring you get the recap.

Overall, Duet AI looks to significantly improve the virtual meeting and Google Workspace experience.