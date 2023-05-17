Google Docs Finally Gets Collapsible Content

Google announced that Google Docs is finally getting a feature that it, arguably, should have had for years: collapsible content.

The ability to collapse headers and content can help make a document easier to read and manage while the user is working on it. Despite Microsoft’s Office products having this feature for years, Google Docs is just now getting it.

The company made the announcement in a blog post:

We’re introducing a new feature that helps you minimize and expand sections within Google Docs. This collapsible headings function makes it easier to consume content by enabling you to hide portions of larger documents more easily.

The company acknowledged it was a highly-requested feature:

This highly requested feature helps you create and consume more digestible content in Docs. Editors of a document will have the ability to set the default state of headers to expanded or collapsed for all users. Users with view and comment access are able to expand and collapse content when they have the document open, and when they close the document their expand/collapse changes will not be saved.

While some users may lament that Google should have rolled out the feature sooner, as the old adage says: Better late than never.