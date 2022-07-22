Google Cloud Will Open First Mexico Region

Google Cloud is planning to open its first Mexico region, just days after Oracle did the the same.

Cloud providers establish data centers in regions to help provide customers faster, more reliable access to their services. Google is now adding a Mexico region, which will be its 35th worldwide.

“The cloud region in Mexico will unlock new possibilities for the use of cloud technologies by public sector organizations in the country. Different public entities would benefit from interoperating in an efficient and secure way, facilitating access to computing power and information technologies. It is important to mention that the computer developments in Mexico are highly specialized so they can become important references for other Spanish-speaking countries,” stated Dr. Juan Carlos Sarmiento Tovilla, Director General of Information Systems at the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

Google’s move comes roughly a month after CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company’s plans to invest $1.2 billion in Latin America.