Google Cloud Unveils New Tools to Unify Data

Google Cloud has unveiled its latest innovations, aimed at helping companies unify database, analytics and AI.

Google Cloud is the third leading cloud provider, behind AWS and Microsoft Azure. The company is particularly viewed as a good option for machine learning development, and has strong support for open source software.

The company’s latest tools will go a long way toward improving its stand even further, with Dataplex, Datastream and Analytics Hub.

Dataplex is designed to “centrally manage, monitor and govern your data across data lakes, data warehouses and data marts, and make this data securely accessible to a variety of analytics and data science tools.”

Datastream, currently available in preview, helps “move and synchronize data between heterogeneous databases, storage and applications reliably to support real-time analytics, database replication and event-driven architectures with Datastream, our serverless change data capture (CDC) and replication service.”

Analytics Hub is designed to make it easy to “access and share valuable datasets and analytics assets (think BigQuery ML models, Looker Blocks, data quality recipes, etc.) across any organizational boundary.” Those interested will need to sign up for preview access.

The company’s latest tools should go a long way toward helping its customers make the most of their data, as well as AI applications.