Google Cloud Is Reaping the Benefits of the Cloud AI Startup Race

Google Cloud is benefiting greatly from the generative AI startup race, with the company saying half of startups use its platform.

Google Cloud is one of the lead cloud providers, but that doesn’t keep the company from experiencing the same turnover as every other Big Tech firm as employees venture out on their own to start their own companies. With generative AI being the hottest game in town, many of the Googlers leaving are doing so to start AI companies.

Despite losing talent, it’s not all bad news for Google, with many of the resulting startups using Google Cloud. In fact, according to Bloomberg, more than half of venture-backed generative AI startups ultimately end up using Google Cloud, and that figure goes up to 70% for startups worth more than $1 billion.

“We’re seeing strong momentum in our business, and we see Google Cloud as the preferred choice for startups building generative AI,” James Lee, Google Cloud’s general manager for startups and AI, said in an interview.

A significant factor in Google’s success is the company’s own history in the AI field, which helps the company relate to startups and puts it in a position to meet their needs.

Although Google Cloud is currently the third-largest cloud provider, if it continues to benefit from the AI field, it could help the company make moves in the industry.