Google Cloud Exec Fires Back at Microsoft’s Cloud Licensing Terms

A Google Cloud exec is firing back at Microsoft’s cloud computing licensing changes, accusing the company of not ‘addressing core customer concerns.’

Microsoft drew the ire of smaller EU cloud providers over terms that made it more expensive for Office 365 customers to use third-party cloud providers, rather than Microsoft’s Azure. The company outlined its plans to address the complaints and work to more fairly treat its smaller competitors earlier this week.

Despite Microsoft’s efforts to allay concerns, its rivals are not convinced, with Google Cloud Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy Marcus Jadotte slamming Microsoft’s announcement:

The promise of the cloud is flexible, elastic computing without contractual lock-ins. Customers should be able to move freely across platforms and choose the technology that works best for them, rather than what works best for Microsoft. — Marcus Jadotte (@MarcusJadotte) August 30, 2022

Jadotte contrasted Microsoft’s approach with Google’s, with the latter focused on openness and a multi-cloud approach:

At Google Cloud, we believe that openness matters, and we continue to gain customers’ trust by promoting the security, cost, and benefits of using multiple cloud providers. — Marcus Jadotte (@MarcusJadotte) August 30, 2022

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has made no secret of his desire to move from third-place to second-place in the cloud market. As part of that goal, Google has been positioning itself as a multi-cloud provider.

It remains to be seen if Microsoft’s actions will be enough to prevent a regulatory response from the EU, but it certainly hasn’t won any praise from its biggest competitors.