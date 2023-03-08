Google Cloud and MongoDB Expand Their Partnership

Google Cloud and MongoDB are expanding their partnership in an effort to better support startups.

Google Cloud is already a popular option among startups and developers. The company is expanding its partnership with MongoDB to provide integrated database and data services.

As partners, Google Cloud and MongoDB co-engineer streamlined integrations between MongoDB Atlas and many Google Cloud services to make it easier to deploy apps (Dataflow, GKE, Cloud Run), pull in data from other sources (Apigee), run in flexible multi cloud environments (Anthos), easy deployment of MEAN stack, and Terraform and analyze data (BigQuery, Vertex AI).

Startups will benefit from Google Cloud’s global reach, giving them the ability to expand and scale as needed.

Signups will also receive significant savings on Google Cloud and Firebase:

If you’re early in your startup journey and not yet backed with equity funding, you’ll have access to $2,000 of Google Cloud credits. If you are, your first year of Cloud and Firebase usage is covered with credits up to $100,000. Plus, in year two get 20% of Google Cloud and Firebase usage covered, up to an additional $100,000 in credits.

Similarly, signups will receive free credits for MongoDB:

Free credits for MongoDB Atlas, including usage of the core Atlas Database, in addition to extended data services for full-text search, data visualization, real-time analytics, building event-driven applications and more to supercharge your data infrastructure

The expanded partnership looks to be a big win for startups.