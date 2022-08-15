Google Brings Back Validate Fix Button in Search Console

Google has brought back the validate fix button in its Google Search Console after it disabled it earlier this month for upgrades.

Google disabled the validate fix feature earlier in August in order to add in item classification features. According to Search Engine Land, the search giant has brought back the feature alongside its new additions:

Now when you go into Google Search Console and click on some of the coverage reports, the “validate fix” button should be back. Google disabled it while upgrading the classification system. There was a notice that read “Limited functionality: We are making some minor updates in the next few days. During this period you will not be able to issue new validation requests.” That notice has been removed and you now have the validate fix feature back.

While some may prefer the older validate fix, the newer classification feature provides similar information in a simpler, more streamlined manner. Google described the benefits in their initial blog post detailing the change: