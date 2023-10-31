Google Bard Gaines Real-Time Responses

Google has closed a major gap with rival ChatGPT, gaining real-time responses to queries.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Google has quietly updated Bard to provide real-time responses, rather than making the user wait. The option is hidden under the Setting (gear icon) and has the options to “Respond in real time” and “Respond once complete.”

If “Respond in real time” is selected, there may still be a slight delay at the beginning of a query, but 9to5Google says the responses will come in line-by-line after that, rather than making the user wait until the entire response is complete.

The new feature also gives users the ability to skip a response if the first few lines indicate the response is not going to be helpful.