Google and French Newspapers Reach Licensing Deal

Google and French newspapers have reached a licensing deal, ending a long-term dispute.

Google has long-maintained that it shouldn’t have to pay for news that it links to and uses. The company has argued that publishers benefit far more than it does, a point most publishers vehemently disagree with.

The French Competition Authority had previously fined Google a record $593 million over its failure to negotiate in good faith with publishers.

According to Reuters, the company has finally reached a deal with newspaper publishers, bringing their dispute to an end.

The agreement “sets out the principles under which Google will negotiate individual license agreements and terms of remuneration with Alliance members,” read a statement from Google and the publishers.