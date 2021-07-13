GoDaddy Online Shops Now Integrate Across Google

GoDaddy online shops will now be able to integrate their products and inventory across Google.

GoDaddy is a popular web hosting option used by many small and medium-sized businesses. Google has been teaming up with e-commerce platforms in an effort to better integrate their inventory and products across the search giant’s properties.

“Starting today, we welcome GoDaddy online store customers to more easily integrate their product inventory across Google at no additional cost,” writes Matt Madrigal, VP/GM of Merchant Shopping. “This means that GoDaddy merchants can now get discovered across Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube in just a few clicks. With this integration, GoDaddy merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns and review performance metrics — all without leaving GoDaddy’s Online Store.”

The move is good news for small shops, and should help them gain even more visibility. Especially as small companies have increasingly turned to e-commerce to survive the pandemic, the arrangement should help them make the transition even more successful.