Gmail Is Killing Its Basic HTML View In January 2024

Users that rely on Gmail's Basic HTML view should prepare for a change, with Google killing off the feature in January 2024....
Written by Staff
Tuesday, September 26, 2023

    Gmail’s Basic HTML view has been a popular option, providing a simpler interface that is reminiscent of the email platform’s early days. Unfortunately, Google is killing off the feature, effective January 2024.

    The company made the announcement in a support page:

    Important: You can display Gmail on your browser in Basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view.

    If your browser is supported, Gmail automatically opens in Standard view. In Standard view, you can use the latest features and security in Gmail.

