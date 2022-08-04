GM Will Double Its Super Cruise Network

GM is expanding its hands-free driving technology, Super Cruise, so it can be used on hundreds of thousands of miles of additional roads.

Super Cruise is GM’s hands-free driving system and has received generally positive reviews, often scoring points over rival Tesla’s system. The company is now doubling the scope of Super Cruise in the US and Canada, adding hundreds of thousands of miles of roads.

Super Cruise uses a combination of LiDAR map data, radar, GPS, and real-time cameras to provide a hands-free driving experience. “Sensor fusion” combines these various features and abilities to create a sensory field around the vehicle.

The system is capable of pacing and distancing, and even changing lanes and passing at the behest of the driver or the system itself.

“GM is all in when it comes to accessible advanced driver assistance technology. We are adding Super Cruise to more vehicles than ever, and on more roads for more customers to experience,” said Mario Maiorana, GM chief engineer, Super Cruise. “We are pursuing what we believe to be the most comprehensive path to autonomy in the industry with responsible deployment of automated driving technology like Super Cruise at the core of what we do.”