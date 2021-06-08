GM OnStar Guardian Available for Non-GM Vehicles

General Motors has made its OnStar Guardian software available for non-GM vehicles.

OnStar Guardian is the company’s mobile app, designed to improve safety. For example, OnStar Guarding uses smartphone sensors to detect a crash and alert an Emergency-Certified OnStar Advisor4.

“We are excited to deliver the power and promise of OnStar’s key safety features to more people in more places with the expanded launch of OnStar Guardian,” said Santiago Chamorro, GM vice president of Global Connected Services. “Over the past year, we’ve heard incredible stories that illustrate how OnStar Guardian has helped our members. As pandemic-related restrictions relax and people begin to travel again, we understand it is important that everyone feels protected and connected. That is why we are expanding this subscription offering based on our expansive insights.”

The app is available on iOS and Android, and users can add up to seven additional individuals in the MyFamily section. The app is available to all GM drivers with an OnStar subscription. Non-GM drivers can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and purchase a standalone subscription.