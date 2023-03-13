GM May Bring ChatGPT to Vehicles

General Motors may bring ChatGPT to vehicles, saying the technology is going to be in everything.”

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, with Microsoft working to integrate its successor into its Bing search engine. Companies across industries are following suit, looking for innovative ways to tap into the power of conversational AI.

According to Reuters, GM sees potential in integrating ChatGPT with its vehicles. The tech could be used to help program garage door openers, access information that would normally be found in the manual, or access scheduling information.

“This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies,” a GM spokesperson said.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller told Reuters.