Globant Is the Latest Lapsus$ Hacking Victim

Globant, a company that helps others prepare “for digital and cognitive future,” is the latest victim of the Lapsus$ ransomware group.

Lapsus$ has been racking up a significant list of victim companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Okta, and Samsung. The group recently claimed it hacked Globant as well, posting some of the company’s source code as proof.

The company has acknowledged the breach, but said the scope of access was limited.

“We have recently detected that a limited section of our company’s code repository has been subject to unauthorized access,” the company wrote on their site. “We have activated our security protocols and are conducting an exhaustive investigation.

“According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected.

“We are taking strict measures to prevent further incidents.”