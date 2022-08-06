GitLab Reverses Decision to Delete Dormant Projects

GitLab has reversed a pending decision to delete dormant projects from free accounts after significant and predictable backlash.

The Register broke a story Friday that GitLab was preparing to delete dormant projects from free accounts in an effort to save hosting space and reduce costs. Needless to say, the news received major pushback from the developer community.

It seems the company has heard the message loud and clear and no longer plans to remove projects.

We discussed internally what to do with inactive repositories.

We reached a decision to move unused repos to object storage.

Once implemented, they will still be accessible but take a bit longer to access after a long period of inactivity. — 🦊 GitLab (@gitlab) August 4, 2022

Some Twitter users questioned how the company arrived at its initial decision without recognizing how unpopular it would be. It’s a valid point and raises questions about how well the company understands the community upon which it’s based.