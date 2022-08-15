Get Ready for More Ads on Your iPhone and Mac

In a move that is sure to upset users, Apple may be preparing to bring far more ads to its iPhone and Mac platforms.

Apple has positioned itself as a champion of privacy, going so far as to thwart the efforts of other advertising platforms to track its users. Despite that, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the company “is going to, over time, significantly expand its own advertising business,” bringing more ads to users’ iPhones and Macs.

Apple already displays ads in some of its products, such as News, Stocks, and the App Store. Unfortunately, for users, Gurman believes Apple plans on bringing ads to its Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and Maps platforms.

“I believe that the iPhone maker will eventually expand search ads to Maps,” Gurman writes. “It also will likely add them to digital storefronts like Apple Books and Apple Podcasts. And TV+ could generate more advertising with multiple tiers (just as Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. are doing with their streaming services).”

On the plus side, Gurman doesn’t believe Apple will try to revive its iAd business and embed ads in third-party apps.

Even so, the expansion of ads within Apple’s products is sure to ruffle features, and rightfully so. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: While ads are an expected trade-off for a free service, there’s no excuse for users being subjected to ads when they’re already paying for a premium product or service.

The issue is even worse when looking at Apple’s financials. In its most recent earnings report, the company generated $83.0 billion in revenue, a record for a June quarter. It’s truly hard to fathom how the company can justify trying to make even more money off of its customers. It’s going to be even harder for the company to justify crippling competitors’ ads, only to then ramp up its own.