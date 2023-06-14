Germany Will Not Give Intel More Subsidies for Fabrication Plant

Germany has dealt Intel a blow, saying it will not give the chipmaker additional subsidies to help it build its “semiconductor fab mega-site.”

Intel has been aggressively building fabrication plants and foundries around the world in an effort to regain its crown as the world’s top chipmaker. The company previously worked out a deal with Germany to receive some 6.8 billion euros in subsidies from the German government. Given the rising cost of construction and the shifting economy, Intel is now demanding 10 billion euros, according to Reuters.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has rejected the company’s demands, saying the additional subsidies are simply not in the country’s budget.

“There is no more money available in the budget,” Lindner told Financial Times in an interview. “We are trying to consolidate the budget right now, not expand it.”