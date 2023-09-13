Germany Passes Law Requiring 80% of Service Stations to Install EV Chargers

Germany is moving aggressively to bolster EV adoption and end range anxiety, passing a law to require 80% of service stations to install EV chargers.

Range anxiety is one of the biggest hurdles to widespread EV adoption, with companies and jurisdictions working on multiple options to address the issue. According to Reuters, Germany is working to aggressively to further EV adoption.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany is “the first country in Europe to introduce a law requiring operators of 80% of all service stations to provide fast-charging options with at least 150 kilowatts for e-cars.”

Scholz also said competition from Chinese EV makers should not be a major concern.

“Competition should spur us on, not scare us,” he said.

“In the 1980s, it was said Japanese cars would overrun the market. Twenty years later it was cars ‘made in Korea’ and now supposedly Chinese electric cars,” he said, playing down such fears and maintaining that the competitiveness of German carmakers is “beyond doubt”.