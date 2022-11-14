General Dynamics, T-Mobile, AWS, Others Form 5G and Edge Coalition

General Dynamics, T-Mobile, AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, and Splunk have formed a coalition to accelerate 5G and edge adoption.

The next generation wireless tech is already revolutionizing multiple industries and making edge computing a viable option for many companies. With high speeds and low latency, 5G is competitive with the fastest broadband available.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has formed a coalition with like-minded companies in an effort to further the adoption of 5G and edge computing.

“We share a common vision of how 5G, edge and advanced wireless technologies can transform government operations,” said Ben Gianni, GDIT’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Forming this coalition will help us bring our collective strengths together to provide technical differentiation and the most beneficial solutions for our government customers.”

GDIT will focus on designing and deploying secure 5G solutions with its partners, while each member of the coalition will leverage its specialties. AWS brings its cloud infrastructure to the table, T-Mobile will provide the network bandwidth, Cisco will provide 5G and mobile edge computing solutions, Splunk will handle cybersecurity automation, and Dell will leverage its open infrastructure, edge computing, and AI abilities..

“As part of this new coalition, we can collaborate with other technology, telecommunications and government leaders to help power an inclusive future,” said Carl DeGroote, vice president of federal sales, Cisco. “We’re excited to apply our 5G core and mobile edge compute expertise to accelerate the adoption of 5G and help advance wireless and edge technologies across government agencies.”