Game Studio BioWare Is Laying Off 50 Employees

Game Studio BioWare announced it is laying off 50 employees, saying the move will help “preserve the health of the studio.”

BioWare is home to some of the most popular video games, including the Mass Effect series and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Gary McKay, BioWare General Manager, announced the news in a blog post:

In order to meet the needs of our upcoming projects, continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard of quality, and ensure BioWare can continue to thrive in an industry that’s rapidly evolving, we must shift towards a more agile and more focused studio. It will allow our developers to iterate quickly, unlock more creativity, and form a clear vision of what we’re building before development ramps up. To achieve this, we find ourselves in a position where change is not only necessary, but unavoidable. As difficult as this is to say, rethinking our approach to development inevitably means reorganizing our team to match the studio’s changing needs. As part of this transition, we are eliminating approximately 50 roles at BioWare. That is deeply painful and humbling to write. We are doing everything we can to ensure the process is handled with empathy, respect, and clear communication. With that last point in mind, I want to take a moment to explain how we got here, what we’re doing to support our colleagues, and what this means for BioWare’s current and future games.

The company chose this time for the layoffs to give those impacted the best opportunity to find other jobs within the company.