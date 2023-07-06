FunctionTrace Is a New Graphical Python Profiler

Python programmers have a new tool they can use to profile their code, with the open source FunctionTrace.

FunctionTrace was created by Matt Bryant and Alistair Dobke. The developers describe the tool as, “a graphical Python profiler that provides a clear view of your application’s execution while being both low-overhead and easy to use.”

FunctionTrace supports Python 3.5 and greater, runs on Linux and macOS, and can profile code locally or online. What’s more, the tool can profile code without modifying it in any way.

FunctionTrace can be called on existing Python applications with absolutely no modifications, and provides a complete and precise view of your application’s entire execution. You’ll see what functions your various Python processes and threads executed over time, when and what information was logged, where allocations occurred, and more.

Developers interested in taking FunctionTrace for a spin can learn more here.