FTC Will Review Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Purchase

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is preparing to review Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard amid increased scrutiny of major acquisitions by Big Tech.

Microsoft announced in mid-January that it was purchasing Activision Blizzard, the maker of StarCraft, Warcraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and more. The deal is poised to completely shakeup the gaming landscape, provided Microsoft can close it.

According to Bloomberg, the company’s plans are coming under close inspection by the FTC. Chairwoman Lina Khan, in particular, has been an outspoken critic of Big Tech and their acquisitions.

Should the deal fall through, there are many potential ripple effects, not the least of which is Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. It’s believed Kotick will leave the company once the acquisition is complete. Kotick has been under fire for some time over his (mis)handling of various discrimination and sexual harassment complaints. Until now, the acquisition was seen as a graceful way for him to leave the company and pave the way for change.