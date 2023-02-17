FTC Launches ‘Office of Technology’ to Tackle Big Tech

The Federal Trade Commission is stepping up its efforts to reign in Big Tech, launching a new Office of Technology.

Big Tech has increasingly been in the crosshairs of politicians and regulators across the political spectrum. In the US, the FTC is one of the main agencies tasked with reigning in Big Tech, and it is forming a new office to help achieve that goal and keep up with the rapid changes that happen within the tech industry.

The agency described the goal of the office in its press release:

The Federal Trade Commission today launched a new Office of Technology that will strengthen the FTC’s ability to keep pace with technological challenges in the digital marketplace by supporting the agency’s law enforcement and policy work.

“For more than a century, the FTC has worked to keep pace with new markets and ever-changing technologies by building internal expertise,” said Chair Lina M. Khan. “Our office of technology is a natural next step in ensuring we have the in-house skills needed to fully grasp evolving technologies and market trends as we continue to tackle unlawful business practices and protect Americans.”

FTC CTO Stephanie T. Nguyen will head up the new office, which will have its own dedicated staff.

“I’m honored to lead the FTC’s Office of Technology at this vital time to strengthen the agency’s technical expertise and meet the quickly evolving challenges of the digital economy,” said Nguyen. “I look forward to continuing to work with the agency’s talented staff and building our team of technologists.”

The FTC says the new office will focus on three primary areas, including strengthening and supporting law enforcement investigations and actions; advising and engaging with staff and the Commission on policy and research initiatives; and highlighting market trends and emerging technologies that impact the FTC’s work.