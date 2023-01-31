Frontier Is Rolling Out 5 Gig Internet Nationwide

Frontier is staking claim to an industry-first, rolling out the first nationwide 5 gig internet service in the US.

Frontier is one of the major players in the US internet provider market, with a strong focus on rural communities. The company launched its 2 gig nationwide internet service less than a year ago and is now set to top that feat.

“We set a standard with network-wide 2 Gig internet last year, and now we’ve done it again,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “Our 5 Gig offer meets the growing demand for multi-gig speeds and delivers the ‘un-cable’ experience by making the fastest upload and download speeds available throughout our fiber network.”

The new plan costs “$154.99 a month with autopay and includes uncapped data + Wi-Fi router + free installation + premium tech support.”