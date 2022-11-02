Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ Area Locked Down Over COVID

The area around Foxconn’s “iPhone City” plant has been locked down as a result of an increase in COVID cases.

Foxconn is Apple’s primary iPhone manufacturer and its plant in Zhengzhou is its main one, leading to the nickname “iPhone City.” China has a well-established reputation for aggressively locking down areas hit with COVID, and the country’s authorities are doing so with the Zhengzhou region, according to Bloomberg.

The lockdown is scheduled to last seven days, until November 9…provided the outbreak doesn’t get worse.

With Zhengzhou accounting for 80% of iPhone 14 capacity and 85% of the iPhone 14 Pro’s capacity, the lockdown is sure to impact iPhone 14 availability, although only time will tell how much.