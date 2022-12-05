Foxconn Issues Accelerate Apple’s Plans to Diversify iPhone Production

Apple is stepping up its plans to diversify its iPhone production, moving more manufacturing out of China.

Apple has long been dependent on China for the production of its products, with Foxconn building the iPhone. Unfortunately, Foxconn has experienced a wave of protests at iPhone City, its facility in Zhengzhou.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Foxconn’s issues have resulted in Apple looking to accelerate its attempts to move some production outside of China. The company was already looking to move at least a quarter of its production to India, but this latest development has underscored the need to have diversified manufacturing.

“In the past, people didn’t pay attention to concentration risks,” Alan Yeung, a former US executive for Foxconn, told WSJ. “Free trade was the norm and things were very predictable. Now we’ve entered a new world.”