Former VP Says Salesforce Is Lying About Salesforce Genie Capabilities

Karl Wirth, a former Salesforce Senior VP, has sued the company, claiming it is lying about its Salesforce Genie capabilities.

When Salesforce introduced Genie, it touted the platform’s ability to process customer data and provide insights in real-time:

“When milliseconds matter most, your healthcare provider can deliver proactive guidance and care recommendations with access to your real-time patient data,” the company wrote shortly after its release.

Unfortunately, according to Wirth’s lawsuit, “it was all a lie.” The lawsuit alleges that much of Genie’s supposedly “real-time” functionality didn’t live up to the hype and “in fact many of its processes took several hours.”

According to Business Insider, Wirth raised concerns about the platform’s performance, which he says were ignored.

“Plaintiff reasonably believed that publicly claiming the CDP operated in ‘real-time’ without actually having (or even intending to have in the near future) such a capability would be fraudulent, and likely violate numerous provisions of Federal law relating to fraud against shareholders, as well as rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission,” the lawsuit stated.

Wirth’s lawsuit claims that Lidiane Jones, now Slack CEO, engaged in a “deceitful campaign to diminish” Wirth’s reputation within the company, in response to his concerns. When he took his concerns to CTO Parker Harris, Wirth was fired within hours.

With’s lawsuit alleges “whistleblower retaliation” and seeks monetary damages.